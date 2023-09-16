"Chiwenga Saved Me", Mnangagwa Recounts Gwanda Poisoning Incident

7 minutes ago

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said Vice President Constantino Chiwenga saved his life when he was poisoned at a ZANU PF rally in Gwanda in 2017.

Mnangagwa was speaking at his birthday anniversary dinner hosted by the first lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa, at State House on Friday.

The event was attended by members of the first family, Chiwenga and his wife, Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Cabinet Ministers, Senior Government officials, senior ZANU PF officials, members of the Diplomatic community, friends, and relatives.

