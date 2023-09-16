Former Cabinet Minister Now A Councillor

This time around my party asked me to be in local government and that is a lot of trust that they invested in me.

As you know, local authorities are the service providers and we need people at local authority level who can give real tangible service to the citizens.

There is too much interference from the central government, which I think has got some corrupt interference in it.

Let the cities collect taxes and manage the roads like how it was done in the ’70s and ’80s. Our cities should look at the profitability of certain businesses that they used to run like the abattoir and the brewery and other businesses in that category.

Those businesses used to generate a lot of income, but they have privatised. People still drink beer, so it should be profitable.

Kwekwe city residents have been grappling with paying the exorbitant rates, with some high-density suburbs experiencing intermittent water outages despite the extremely high rates.