Kwekwe Dealer Discovers His Lover A Man Two Months Later

The matter came to light when Mapawa had a quarrel with Praise who had been dressed like and pretended to be a woman.

It is alleged that sometime in July at an unknown date and at a nightclub in Kwekwe, Mapawa met Praise who was dressed like and pretended to be a woman.

He reportedly proposed love to Praise and he accepted the proposal. Mapawa then took Praise to a house where they started staying together.

It is reported that on 7 September, the two were having sexual intercourse when Praise allegedly had an erection during the act.

The revelation shocked Mapawa and the two had a misunderstanding which degenerated into a fist fight.

Mapawa then reported Praise to the police and the two were both arrested.

The two recently appeared before Kwekwe magistrate Itai Kagwere facing sodomy charges.

They were not asked to enter a guilty or not guilty plea and were released on $100 000 bail each.

Kudakwashe Mazorodze prosecuted.

More: Pindula News

