No Dispute Between Zimbabwe, Zambia - ZANU PF

10 minutes ago

ZANU PF says there is no diplomatic falling out between Zimbabwe and Zambia following media reports that relations between the two southern African neighbours have become strained.

Relations between Harare and Lusaka reportedly soured after the SADC Elections Observer Mission (SEOM), which was headed by former Zambian Vice President Nevers Mumba, released a damning report denouncing Zimbabwe’s 23 August 2023 Harmonised Elections.

Speaking at a post-Politburo media briefing in Harare on Friday night, ZANU PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Christopher Mutsvangwa, said there was no tension between Zimbabwe and Zambia. He said:

