No Dispute Between Zimbabwe, Zambia - ZANU PF
ZANU PF says there is no diplomatic falling out between Zimbabwe and Zambia following media reports that relations between the two southern African neighbours have become strained.
Relations between Harare and Lusaka reportedly soured after the SADC Elections Observer Mission (SEOM), which was headed by former Zambian Vice President Nevers Mumba, released a damning report denouncing Zimbabwe’s 23 August 2023 Harmonised Elections.
Speaking at a post-Politburo media briefing in Harare on Friday night, ZANU PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Christopher Mutsvangwa, said there was no tension between Zimbabwe and Zambia. He said:
We have no quarrels with Zambia; it is a sister Republic of Zimbabwe. The people of Zambia love us, we also love them.
Our relations will always subsist on that camaraderie, neighbourliness; on that spirit of sacrifice, which made it possible for us to get our independence.
We are confident that we will continue to maintain our relations with Zambia, we are neighbours.
You can choose your friend but you can’t choose your neighbour.
Earlier this week, ZANU PF Secretary for Finance Patrick Chinamasa dismissed claims he had a hand in the death of the late former Zambian President Levy Mwanawasa.
Chinamasa made the comments in response to protests by President Hichilema Hakainde’s United Party for National Development (UPND) supporters who accused the ZANU PF Treasurer and one Rutendo Matinyarare of planning to kill Hichilema.
The demonstrations were held at the re-opening of the Kongola copper mines in Chingola and Chililabombwe in the Copper Belt province.
But in a statement posted on social media site X, Chinamasa denied the allegations, saying they “are false, malicious, and highly defamatory.” He added:
We harbour no ill intent against Zambia or Zambians. As neighbours, we should not allow agents provocateurs to damage the good relationship that exists between our two countries and peoples.
More: Pindula News