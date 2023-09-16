PSL 2023 Matchday 23 Fixtures, CAPS United Host Chicken Inn, DeMbare Back At Barbourfields

7 minutes ago

Ngezi Platinum Stars will be aiming at cementing their position on top of the log standings in the race for the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) title.

Dynamos, who were recently summoned to appear before a PSL disciplinary committee following their abandoned tie with Highlanders on Matchday 22, are back at Barbourfields Stadium to take on Bulawayo Chiefs.

In other 23 Matchday fixtures pencilled for this weekend, Triangle United host FC Platinum, while CAPS United take on Chicken Inn at Bata Stadium.

