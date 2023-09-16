PSL 2023 Matchday 23 Fixtures, CAPS United Host Chicken Inn, DeMbare Back At Barbourfields

PSL 2023 Matchday 23 Fixtures, CAPS United Host Chicken Inn, DeMbare Back At Barbourfields7 minutes ago
Ngezi Platinum Stars will be aiming at cementing their position on top of the log standings in the race for the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) title.
Dynamos, who were recently summoned to appear before a PSL disciplinary committee following their abandoned tie with Highlanders on Matchday 22, are back at Barbourfields Stadium to take on Bulawayo Chiefs.
In other 23 Matchday fixtures pencilled for this weekend, Triangle United host FC Platinum, while CAPS United take on Chicken Inn at Bata Stadium.
The Bulawayo Chiefs versus Dynamos, and the CAPS United versus Chicken Inn matches will be broadcast live on ZTN Prime on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
See the full fixture schedule below:
Saturday, 16 September 2023
- Bulawayo Chiefs vs Dynamos (Barbourfields Stadium)
- Cranborne Bullets vs Hwange (Nyamhunga Stadium)
- Herentals College vs Black Rhinos (Mandava Stadium)
- Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Green Fuel (Baobab Stadium)
- Manica Diamonds vs ZPC Kariba (Gibbo Stadium)
Sunday, 17 September 2023
- Highlanders vs Yadah (Barbourfields Stadium)
- Triangle United vs FC Platinum (Gibbo Stadium)
- CAPS United vs Chicken Inn (Bata Stadium)
- Simba Bhora vs Sheasham (Baobab Stadium)
All matches kick off at 3 PM Central African Time.
