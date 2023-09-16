PSL Matchday 23 Saturday Results, Ngezi Platinum Stars Win, Dynamos Beaten

PSL Matchday 23 Saturday Results, Ngezi Platinum Stars Win, Dynamos Beaten6 minutes ago
Ngezi Platinum Stars cemented their position at the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) by beating Green Fuel 3-0 at Baobab Stadium this Saturday.
Qadr Amini and Delic Murimba scored in the first half before Bruno Mtigo netted the third goal on the hour mark.
Madamburo are now three points clear at the top, with Manica Diamonds moving to second, after beating ZPC Kariba 2-0.
Ngezi have now amassed 45 points after 23 matches, Manica Diamonds have 42 points, and Highlanders, who are third on the log, have 41 points, albeit with a game in hand.
At Barbourfields Stadium, Bulawayo Chiefs handed Genesis Mangombe’s first defeat as Dynamos coach.
Chiefs beat DeMbare 2-1 to end Mangombe’s five-match undefeated run across all competitions.
Bulawayo Chiefs scored two minutes into the second half through Malvin Mkolo.
The Glamour Boys drew level not long after through a Donald Mudadi effort but Obriel Chirinda ensured that Chiefs collected maximum points when he restored their lead in the 54th minute.
Below are the results of Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 23 fixtures played this Saturday:
- Bulawayo Chiefs 2-1 Dynamos
- Cranborne Bullets 0-1 Hwange
- Herentals 2-1 Black Rhinos
- Ngezi Platinum 3-0 Green Fuel
- Manica Diamonds 2-0 ZPC Kariba
More: Pindula News