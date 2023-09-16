PSL Matchday 23 Saturday Results, Ngezi Platinum Stars Win, Dynamos Beaten

6 minutes ago

Ngezi Platinum Stars cemented their position at the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) by beating Green Fuel 3-0 at Baobab Stadium this Saturday.

Qadr Amini and Delic Murimba scored in the first half before Bruno Mtigo netted the third goal on the hour mark.

Madamburo are now three points clear at the top, with Manica Diamonds moving to second, after beating ZPC Kariba 2-0.

