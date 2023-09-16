We Have A Solid Plan And Mnangagwa Knows It, Says Chamisa

Responding to one Benjamin who seemingly mocked him for his silence, Chamisa said, “When you know the full script you don’t panic! It will all end in unprecedented joy and celebration!”

Chamisa said “We have got a solid plan, never on their terms but on our own terms! And they know it!” when challenged to make a plan to extricate the masses from grinding poverty.

The CCC leader did not reveal the plan but his party has been lobbying SADC and AU to intervene and push Zimbabwe to hold fresh elections.

