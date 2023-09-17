Botswana Seeks Extradition Of Two Zimbabweans Implicated In A Robbery

(We also request) . . . a copy of the statement that was taken from the victim, Mr Fadzani Fordson Phegelo, after he identified the motor vehicle as his.

We understand the said statement was recorded by Detective Sergeant Dowi of Karoi Police Station.

Statements of the officers that arrested the accused persons in possession of the said motor vehicle.

Botswana and Zimbabwe are signatories to the Southern African Development Community Protocol on mutual legal assistance. Makhondo’s letter also requested a copy of Mr. Phegelo’s statement, recorded by Detective Sergeant Dowi of Karoi Police Station, as well as statements from the arresting officers.

The NPA’s international relations and anti-terrorism unit, Mr. Clement Chimbari, confirmed that they are working on the extradition request from Botswana. Chimbari said:

We are working on the papers. Botswana has written to us, seeking their extradition.

Some Context:

According to allegations, Taruvinga and Chizunza, who were residing in Francistown, Botswana, ambushed Mr. Fadzani Fordson Phegelo of Selolwane Ward, Tutume, last year and robbed him of property worth P573,300. This included a Toyota Land Cruiser. After the incident, they returned to Zimbabwe and took the stolen vehicle to Karoi, where CID detectives later arrested them at a local food court.

The two suspects have already appeared in the Karoi Magistrates Court and have been charged with robbery. They are currently in custody awaiting trial. The Botswana authorities have also requested the recovery of Mr. Phegelo’s vehicle, which is being held as evidence at the Karoi Police Station.

Tags

Leave a Comment