Education Minister Confirms Unchanged School Closing Dates Despite Delayed Opening

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education wishes to inform the public and its valued stakeholders that December 1, 2023 has been maintained as the closing date of the school calendar.

Arrangements have been made for schools to utilise the most appropriate and effective catch-up strategies to compensate for the two-day postponement of the opening of schools for day scholars from September 4 to September 6. We have put in place measures to make sure that children are not disadvantaged by this postponement.

We called upon school authorities to utilise all the time available at their disposal to ensure that learners are not disadvantaged.

Heads of schools and school authorities should desist from sending away pupils for non-payment of fees and levies, nor should they demand school fees and levies exclusively in foreign currency.

We wish to inform school authorities that it is an offence to turn away pupils for non-payment of tuition fees and levies.

We have put in place a cocktail of measures to deal with defiant schools, with the measures set to start applying next week (this week).