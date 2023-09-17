Finance Minister Ncube Assured The Public Of The Continued Existence Of Multicurrency System

8 minutes ago

Finance and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, reassured the public that the multicurrency system will remain in place despite rumours of the government reverting to the Zimbabwe dollar as the sole legal tender.

The current arrangement, which allows the use of foreign currencies such as USD and Rand, is guaranteed until December 2025 under Statutory Instrument (SI) 118A of 2022.

Minister Ncube stated that there is no need for concern or speculation regarding the currency situation. He emphasised that having multiple currency options is a unique advantage and urged people not to complain about this choice. The minister said:

