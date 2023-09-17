Government Predicts Low Rainfall, Says It's Taking Action To Ensure Grain Production Targets Are Met

5 minutes ago

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Dr John Basera said the government is taking decisive action to ensure the country meets its grain production targets for the 2023-2024 summer cropping season, despite the forecast of below-average rainfall.

He said over 360,000 tonnes of agricultural inputs have been mobilised, including seed and fertilizers, to support smallholder farmers under the Climate-Proofed Presidential Input Scheme.

He said with the likelihood of the El Niño weather phenomenon affecting the cropping season, efforts are being made to distribute inputs in advance, rehabilitate irrigation schemes, and promote climate-smart agriculture. Currently, over 203,000 hectares of land are irrigable, and the goal is to cultivate every available irrigable inch with maize, while also incorporating traditional grains like sorghum and pearl millet. The target is to produce 3,512,658 tonnes of cereal, which would meet the country’s consumption requirements. Basera said:

