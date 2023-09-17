Illegal Gold Panner Killed By An Elephant In Zambezi Valley Escarpment

4 minutes ago

An illegal gold panner named Macron Japajapa (40) from Nehanda village, Chief Kazangarare, Hurungwe in Karoi, was killed by an elephant in the Zambezi Valley Escarpment on September 12, 2023.

Japajapa, his brother Knowledge (23), and other villagers went into the wilderness for unauthorized gold prospecting. Around 11 p.m., they paused near Mukwichi River for a break. They then encountered the elephant which killed Japajapa.

Inspector Margaret Chitove, the spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Mashonaland West confirmed the development. Said Chitove:

