MSD Forecasts Cloudy And Windy Weather Conditions

6 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Meteorological Services Department (MSD), in conjunction with the Department of Civil Protection, has forecasted cloudy and windy weather conditions. In its Evening Weather Report and Forecast for Sunday, September 17, 2023, valid until Tuesday, September 19, 2023, MSD said there is a possibility of drile in some parts of the country.

Today, the southeastern areas of Masvingo and Manicaland provinces experienced cloudy and windy conditions in the morning, as cool moist air moved into Zimbabwe due to high pressure. The northern parts of Masvingo, Matabeleland South, southern parts of Midlands, and northern parts of Manicaland provinces were windy but had clear skies, while the rest of the country remained hot, hazy, and sunny.

Tomorrow, Monday, September 18, 2023, it is expected to be windy and cloudy in the morning with a slight drizzle in Matabeleland South, Bulawayo metropolitan, Masvingo, southern parts of Midlands, and Manicaland provinces. The northern provinces, including Matabeleland North, northern parts of Midlands, all Mashonaland provinces, and Harare Metropolitan, will experience hazy and windy conditions, especially in Mashonaland East and Harare Metropolitan provinces. Temperatures in these provinces will slightly decrease.

