The United Nations Estimates Death Toll From Libya Floods At 11,300

These figures are expected to rise in the coming days and weeks as search-and-rescue crews work tirelessly to find survivors.

The Libyan Red Crescent later on Sunday denied that last week’s flooding resulted in 11,300 deaths after the UN offered that toll and cited the rescue group. Libyan Red Crescent spokesman Tawfik Shoukri told AFP from Benghazi:

We are shocked to see our name mixed up with these figures.

Aid is being delivered to assist emergency services in dealing with the aftermath. The International Organization for Migration reports that at least 40,000 people have been displaced in the region, although the actual number could be higher due to limited access to the heavily affected areas.

The flooding occurred when two dams upstream from Derna burst after being overwhelmed by torrential rains caused by Storm Daniel, which had hurricane-strength winds. These dams were constructed to protect the city of Derna, which experienced significant flooding in the past.

Rescue teams from Malta discovered a beach strewn with dead bodies, highlighting the tragic consequences of the disaster. International aid from the United Nations, Europe, and the Middle East is being provided to support the thousands of survivors. This aid includes essential medical supplies, emergency surgical equipment, body bags, tents, blankets, hygiene kits, and food. Heavy machinery is also being deployed to assist in debris clearance.

The inadequate infrastructure in Libya, worsened by years of neglect, conflict, and division since the murder of President Col Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, contributed to the severity of the flooding. Investigations are underway to determine the circumstances leading to the collapse of the dams. The situation is further complicated by the presence of landmines and unexploded ordnance, which have been shifted by the floodwaters and pose additional risks to displaced individuals. Aid organizations are also concerned about the potential outbreak of waterborne diseases, such as cholera, in the affected areas.

Tags

Leave a Comment