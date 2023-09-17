Zimbabwe Seeks To Tap US$3 Trillion "Halal" Global Market Through Malaysia

7 minutes ago

Zimbabwe aims to tap into the lucrative US$3 trillion “halal” global market by leveraging Malaysia’s strategic position. Halal refers to actions and behaviours permissible in Islam, including the production of halal foods under the guidelines set by the Halal Food Authority.

Halal markets trade in halal meats and other foodstuffs prepared according to these principles. Malaysia, with its booming halal market valued at approximately US$68.4 billion in 2018, presents an opportunity for Zimbabwe to boost its export earnings. Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Malaysia, Constance Chemwayi, highlighted the increasing global demand for halal products, expressing optimism about Zimbabwe’s potential for success in this sector.

Chemwayi was speaking to BusinessDigest on the sidelines of the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS 2023), which kicked off on Tuesday and ends today. She said:

