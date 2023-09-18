Former Zambian President Lungu Seeks High Court Intervention After Being Denied Travel Permission

6 minutes ago

Former Zambian President Edgar Lungu has taken legal action in the High Court of Lusaka, challenging the authorities’ decision to deny him permission to travel to South Korea for a world peace conference. Lungu was prevented from boarding a plane on Saturday and informed that he lacked the necessary clearance from the Cabinet. He and his wife, Esther Lungu, were scheduled to travel to South Korea via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, but were unexpectedly informed of the cancellation of their trip by a protocol officer.

A spokesperson for the Zambian opposition Patriotic Front (PF), Emmanuel Mwamba, described the incident, stating that Lungu was removed from the plane despite receiving clearance and a boarding pass. Mwamba was quoted saying: