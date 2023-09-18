Newly-elected Harare South MP Accused Of Illegally Distributing Serviced Stands

They are targeting open spaces that were reserved and approved for commercial, school and clinic stands to dish out to people as residential stands.

The newly-elected MP is allegedly collaborating with David Jakarasi, who had previously worked with an administrator appointed by the Local Government ministry to audit Pungwe-Chimurenga. According to a source, Jakarasi is providing the MP with misleading information for his personal gain. The source further revealed that Jakarasi has repeatedly lost court cases due to a lack of merit. Despite the administrator’s departure in 2016, Jakarasi still claims to represent Eyrecourt residents. Housing cooperative members have expressed frustration with Kanopula’s lack of cooperation when they tried to engage him. The source emphasized that cooperative issues are governed by the law and extend beyond politics.

Kanopula has refuted the accusations, stating that he had no involvement in the distribution of stands at Eyrecourt. He mentioned that he is still in the process of investigating the situation on-site. The MP also claimed that a portion of the disputed land actually belonged to the late former Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province, Oliver Chadawu. He said:

The information that I have at hand is that there is no management at Eyrecourt, but I am still working on it to verify with the responsible authorities and I heard that there are elections that are supposed to be held so that Pungwe-Chimurenga has a new management. I also heard that the current management is trying to dish out land that belongs to the late Oliver Chidawu. In Harare South, I don’t want to see individuals losing their property.

The Pungwe-Chimurenga Housing Co-operative executive, led by Lawrence Tholanah and Nyasha Kandenga, is reported to remain intact. The cooperative primarily benefits war veterans and civil servants in the area.

