President Mnangagwa Has Sent The Private Voluntary Organisations Amendment Bill Back To Parliament

6 minutes ago

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sent back the Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Amendment Bill to parliament, more than a year after it was endorsed by the Parliamentary Legal Committee. The bill had previously been approved by the National Assembly and the Senate.

Although the bill had been debated and received general support, it underwent further scrutiny before being sent to the president for assent. Tambudzayi Mutare from parliament’s public relations department confirmed that after being sent to the OPC, the bill was then sent back to Parliament. She told NewsHub: