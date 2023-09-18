Two Died, 12 Injured As A Kombi Carrying 14 Family Members Veered Off Harare-Bulawayo Road

8 minutes ago

Two people died on Sunday when a Toyota Hiace commuter omnibus (kombi) carrying 14 family members veered off the Harare-Bulawayo Road, overturned, and eventually came to a halt on its wheels. According to a police statement obtained by Pindula News, 12 others sustained injuries in the accident. Read the statement:

The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 124 kilometre peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road on 17/06/23 at around 1310 hours in which two people were killed whilst 12 others were injured. A Toyota Hiace kombi with 14 family members on board veered off the road to the right before overturning and landing on its wheels. The bodies of the victims were taken to Kadoma General Hospital for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

No specific information was given regarding the identities of the individuals involved in the accident.

