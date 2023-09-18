Zambians Address Alleged Death Threats To President Hakainde Hichilema By Patrick Chinamasa

– Ladies and Gentlemen

On behalf of my fellow concerned citizens herewith me and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to welcome you all to this press conference held on the 17th Day of September 2023 at Mulungushi Conference Center.

Social media comments of Senior ZANU-PF official, Mr. Patrick Chinamasa, (copy attached) in the wake of the SADC Election Observer Mission Report that highlighted noted shortcomings in the conduct of the 2023 national elections in Zimbabwe have been received with utter dismay, shock and alarm by many of our compatriots and indeed by us. Without being prompted by anyone, Mr. Chinamasa volunteered to tell the entire world that his country, Zimbabwe, caused the untimely death of President Mwanawasa in 2008. President Mwanawasa died on August 19 in 2008 in France after suddenly falling sick under unclear and suspicious circumstances while attending the AU Summit in Shann El Sheik Tourist Resort City in Egypt.

As if that was not enough, Mr. Chinamasa severely warned President Hakainde Hichilema that he too could die in the same way.

Our understanding of Mr. Chinamasa’s assertions is that Zimbabwe had a hand in the death of President Mwanawasa and therefore has become a national security threat to Zambia and its President.

Mr. Chinamasa is no ordinary citizen in Zimbabwe because he is a senior official in the governing party, ZANU-PF, in the country. We therefore take it that he was speaking from an informed position. We consider Chinamasa’s allegation that President Mwanawasa had agreed to host a detachment of the British Military in the plot to topple the Government of President Robert Mugabe patently false and absolutely malicious.

There is evidence from reputable sections of the British and South African press (copies attached) that it was in fact South Africa under President Thabo Mbeki which had been requested to offer such support. We therefore wonder why Mr. Chinamasa has not pointed his accusing finger at South Africa but has chosen to direct his anger against Zambia. As for the warning to President Hichilema, we consider it misguided, appalling and provocative because the SADC Secretariat is the appropriate organ to receive complaints or blame on the Election Observers Mission Report since Zambia was not responsible for the report but SADC.

The threat on the life of President Hichilema is a national security issue and should therefore not be taken lightly as we fear for his life, in view of the deliberate reference made to President Mwanawasa’s death as an example. We feel that it wouldn’t be safe and advisable for him to be attending regional summit meetings, especially those that Zimbabwe will host.

In the interest of regional peace, stability and harmonious coexistence, it is our considered view that the highest organ of SADC should take up and deal with Mr. Chinamasa’s unjustified and unwarranted provocations. Lest we forget, it should be noted that Zambia sacrificed so much for the liberation of Zimbabwe and other countries in the region. Many lives and properties were lost and destroyed in helping our brothers and sisters to gain their freedom and independence. Many freedom fighters were hosted in Zambia and they used Zambia to fight for their freedom and independence which they are now enjoying. It is therefore dismaying and outrageous that the brothers and sisters for whom we sacrificed so much should repay us with ingratitude and animosity on baseless and fabricated allegations. As patriotic Zambians we are ready to defend through peaceful means the integrity, values and the good reputation of our country, Zambia. We are ready to safeguard the peace and stability that have prevailed since independence. We need these for the development of our country and indeed the region and Africa.

Consequently, should SADC fail to effectively deal with this matter, we will have no choice but to escalate it to the African Court of Justice. In addition, we are going to formally write to our Government to request them to take up the matter with the SADC Secretariat and AU since President Mwanawasa suddenly fell sick while attending the AU Summit in Sharm El Sheik City in Egypt.

In view of the unsolicited confession that Mr. Chinamasa made, it is our prayer that the Zambian Government should demand for an inquiry to be made in the death of President Mwanawasa to establish the truth. This is in the interest of all the African heads of State as we wouldn’t like a situation where African Presidents should be living in fear of each other but should work together to collectively resolve the many challenges our continent is facing. May God bless our beautiful country Zambia. May God bless and protect our leaders and give them wisdom to lead us to prosperity. May God bless Africa!

I thank you.

Jack Kalala

