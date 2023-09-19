Minister Motsoaledi Appeals Court Ruling On Ending Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEPs)

3 minutes ago

South Africa’s Home Affairs Minister, Aaron Motsoaledi, is challenging a Gauteng High Court ruling that deemed his decision to terminate Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEPs) as “unlawful, unconstitutional, and invalid.” The High Court had extended the permits for 12 months, citing the lack of a proper public participation process.

Motsoaledi argues that the court should not interfere with executive decision-making and is willing to extend the permit deadline. However, the Helen Suzman Foundation and other advocates argue that the minister’s appeal has no prospects of success and stress the importance of considering the voices of those affected.

The Pretoria High Court had criticised the department for not following proper procedures, including adequate notification and consultation with affected individuals and consideration of children’s rights. The court ordered the minister to reevaluate the matter using a fair process and imposed costs on the department. The judgment on the appeal is pending.

