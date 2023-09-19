Minister Motsoaledi Appeals Court Ruling On Ending Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEPs)3 minutes ago
South Africa’s Home Affairs Minister, Aaron Motsoaledi, is challenging a Gauteng High Court ruling that deemed his decision to terminate Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEPs) as “unlawful, unconstitutional, and invalid.” The High Court had extended the permits for 12 months, citing the lack of a proper public participation process.
Motsoaledi argues that the court should not interfere with executive decision-making and is willing to extend the permit deadline. However, the Helen Suzman Foundation and other advocates argue that the minister’s appeal has no prospects of success and stress the importance of considering the voices of those affected.
The Pretoria High Court had criticised the department for not following proper procedures, including adequate notification and consultation with affected individuals and consideration of children’s rights. The court ordered the minister to reevaluate the matter using a fair process and imposed costs on the department. The judgment on the appeal is pending.
The Zimbabwean Exemption Permit Visa, which was initially extended to over 200,000 Zimbabwean nationals working in South Africa in 2009, has been renewed periodically since then. However, the ZEP was terminated in 2021, and holders were given a grace period of 12 months to apply for alternative visas. In December 2022, South Africa extended the ZEP for an additional 6 months. Subsequently, in June 2023, South Africa further extended the ZEP for another 6 months.
Zimbabweans residing in South Africa can apply for four different permits: work permits, study permits, business or investment visas, and family reunification. These avenues allow them to legally reside, work, study, start businesses, or join family members in South Africa. It is important to consult with the relevant authorities or seek legal advice to understand the specific requirements for each option.