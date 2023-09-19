President Mnangagwa Reportedly Planning Significant Government Reorganisation

Sources say the reorganisation will also extend to the Central Intelligence Organisation, as Mnangagwa has expressed his desire for Deputy Director General Walter Tapfumaneyi to join the diplomatic service. Tapfumaneyi allegedly oversaw the ZANU PF-affiliated Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ), which was criticised by several election observer missions for engaging in intimidation tactics against opposition supporters during the recent general elections. An anonymous source spoke about Tapfumaneyi:

He became very emotional in the meeting with Mnangagwa. He feels he is being demoted, and not rewarded for FAZ’s election activities which he believes secured Mnangagwa victory.

Sibanda and Machiya are set to depart their positions as they have reached the retirement age of 65. The role of prosecutor general has been vacant since Kumbirai Hodzi resigned in March last year, and Nelson Mutsonziwa has been serving as an acting replacement. According to amended regulations announced in 2020 by the Public Service Commission (PSC), public servants appointed before May 1, 1992, have a retirement age of 65, while those appointed on or after that date have a retirement age of 60.

There are potential changes on the horizon, with Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo potentially being removed as the top anti-corruption official. Matanda-Moyo could potentially return to the bench or assume the role of prosecutor general. Additionally, Virginia Mabiza, the justice secretary, is being considered for the position of top prosecutor, along with Florence Ziyambi, the former deputy attorney general.

Mabiza is also a candidate for the position of chief secretary to the president and cabinet, although Martin Rushwaya, Sibanda’s current deputy, is a strong contender. Mnangagwa is reportedly leaning towards lawyer Thembinkosi Magwaliba as his next attorney general.

Mnangagwa won the recent elections for his final term. He appointed relatives to his cabinet, including his son and nephew. Sources say there are plans to create a government role for his son, Emmerson Mnangagwa Junior, possibly as a director or adviser to justify his presence in meetings with foreign investors.

Tags

Leave a Comment