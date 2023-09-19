ZIFA Normalisation Committee To Announce New Mighty Warriors Coach On Thursday

As the Normalisation Committee, we want the Mighty Warriors to be in camp for two weeks. The team is scheduled to arrive in South Africa on the 3rd, so we hope by Monday they will be getting into camp.

Zimbabwe was unable to participate in the 2022 Women’s Championships due to a suspension. The Mighty Warriors have been placed in Group C alongside Namibia, Botswana, and Lesotho for the upcoming COSAFA Women’s Championship.

The tournament features 12 countries competing for the title, with the top team from each group securing a spot in the semi-finals and the best runner-up from all groups also advancing. South Africa, the hosts and record winners with seven titles, are in Group A with Malawi, Madagascar, and Eswatini. Group B consists of Zambia, Mozambique, Angola, and Comoros.

The Mighty Warriors, who won the championship in 2011, face the challenge of reclaiming past glory after failing to advance beyond the group stage in the previous tournament held in 2021. Defending champions Zambia and Tanzania, who have also won the regional title once, are among the competitive teams in the tournament.

