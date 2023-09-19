ZIFA Normalisation Committee To Announce New Mighty Warriors Coach On Thursday

ZIFA Normalisation Committee To Announce New Mighty Warriors Coach On Thursday8 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Normalisation Committee plans to announce the new coach for the Mighty Warriors on Thursday. The coach is expected to select players who will start training early next week in preparation for the COSAFA Women’s Championship, taking place from October 4 to 15 in South Africa’s Gauteng province.
This regional tournament marks Zimbabwe’s return to international women’s football after being reinstated. The Normalisation Committee has shortlisted three coaches, and interviews are scheduled for today and tomorrow. The committee, led by Lincoln Mutasa, will then proceed to appoint the chosen coach. Normalisation Committee member Rosemary Mugadza said:
We are expecting to appoint the coach on Thursday. We will have the interviews on Tuesday and Wednesday then on Thursday, we will put the coach in place.Feedback
As the Normalisation Committee, we want the Mighty Warriors to be in camp for two weeks. The team is scheduled to arrive in South Africa on the 3rd, so we hope by Monday they will be getting into camp.
Zimbabwe was unable to participate in the 2022 Women’s Championships due to a suspension. The Mighty Warriors have been placed in Group C alongside Namibia, Botswana, and Lesotho for the upcoming COSAFA Women’s Championship.
The tournament features 12 countries competing for the title, with the top team from each group securing a spot in the semi-finals and the best runner-up from all groups also advancing. South Africa, the hosts and record winners with seven titles, are in Group A with Malawi, Madagascar, and Eswatini. Group B consists of Zambia, Mozambique, Angola, and Comoros.
The Mighty Warriors, who won the championship in 2011, face the challenge of reclaiming past glory after failing to advance beyond the group stage in the previous tournament held in 2021. Defending champions Zambia and Tanzania, who have also won the regional title once, are among the competitive teams in the tournament.
More Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals