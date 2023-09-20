Burna Boy Postpones South Africa Concert

On the morning of 19 September 2023, Stadium Management South Africa and SAIL were informed by the event promotor, the Ternary Media Group, that the highly anticipated Burna Boy live music event, originally scheduled to take place at FNB Stadium on the 23rd of September 2023, has been postponed.

The event organiser has booked FNB Stadium for the 16th of December 2023 for the event to take place.

We wish to apologise to our loyal and valued Suite Owners and service providers for the inconvenience and impact this will cause. We understand that you were looking forward to this event.

Thank you for your continued support and please contact us should you need any further clarity.

Burna Boy’s team, Spaceship Management, also released a statement saying the show has been postponed because of the promoters’ failure to fulfill their obligations. Read the statement:

Sadly, it is with great regret that we must inform you that, despite my team’s efforts, the show in

Johannesburg on Sept 23rd will be cancelled due to the inability of the promoters to fulfil their contractual, financial, production and technical obligations. Production Vendors have apparently still not been paid and as such, it is evident at this point that the agreed production standard needed for this venue size cannot be achieved. We hereby state that all ticketing companies must ensure that everyone is refunded in full. Deepest apologies to all the fans, looking forward to seeing you all soon!

On Tuesday, 19 September, EWN reported that only Phase 1 of the ticket sales had reached its capacity. These cost between R765 to R1,510.

The Phase 2 tickets which range in price from R950 to R2,660, were still available. The more expensive Platinum Package was also still available.

