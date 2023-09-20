Chief Charumbira Vows To Fight And "Finish" Off Ezra Chadzamira

Addressing his subjects in Ward 12 recently, Charumbira said they should start looking for another candidate to represent ZANU PF in Masvingo West Constituency in 2028. He said:

I know the issue about the MP (Chadzamira) that you are not happy about.

He has too many issues which I’m sure you don’t know but I know them and I am going to expose him in the not so distant future.

Of all the MPS who have been here like the late Mudhenge (Stan) and Mavhaire (Dzikamai), they never addressed meetings in my absence but this one (Chadzamira) did that and you never bothered to ask him why?

You should have asked him why he was addressing his rallies in my absence.

He (Chadzamira) fought me and I’m going to fight back – that’s who I am. I am a hard nut to crack; I want to finish him – let us plan and find someone among our people to replace Chadzamira.

Don’t tell me that we cannot find one of our own here in Wards 12, 11 or 9. If you fail to get one then I will put an advert in the press saying we are looking for someone willing to become our MP because we do not have one,

Even the President knows this; I told him that I don’t get along with him (Chadzamira) because of the way he does his things.