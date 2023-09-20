Chitungwiza Is Poorer Than Epworth, Says Tafadzwa Muguti

Muguti challenged the councillors to improve service delivery in the dormitory town where flowing raw sewage has created permanent “streams”.

Unlike Epworth, considered by some the poorest residential area in Harare Metropolitan Province, Chitungwiza doesn’t have a single traffic light. Said Muguti:

Local authorities in Zimbabwe play an important role in promoting sound local governance and undertaking and coordinating urban development to enhance the socio-economic development of Zimbabwe. Chitungwiza Town Council is one of the largest local authorities, but you are the poorest, even Epworth has more money than you. It is time to build a better Chitungwiza.

Meanwhile, Lovemore Maiko (Cllr Ward 7) bounced back as the Mayor of Chitungwiza and will be deputised by Jerita Mutigwende (Cllr Ward 12). Maiko takes over from Kiven Mutimbanyoka.

