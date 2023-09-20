Prisons Officer Goes Missing

10 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) is appealing for information from the public regarding one of its officers Shadreck Mlambo, who has been missing since 24 August.

ZPCS said Mlambo was last seen at a bus stop, at around 8 PM, near the intersection of Seke and Cripps Road, intending to board a bus to Chitungwiza. ZPCS said in a statement: