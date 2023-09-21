Armed Robbers Raid Mukuru, And Take Away Customer’s Cellphones

7 minutes ago

Four armed robbers allegedly pounced on a Mukuru outlet in Karoi recently and went away with US$2 000 and ZAR 9 400.00 cash. The suspects also robbed five Mukuru customers of their cellphones.

In a statement on X (Twitter), ZRP said the robbery incident occurred at the Mukuru booth housed at Muzeziwa General Dealer Shop, Chitindiva Business Centre in Karoi. Police said: