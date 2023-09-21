Armed Robbers Raid Mukuru, And Take Away Customer’s Cellphones

Armed Robbers Raid Mukuru, And Take Away Customer’s Cellphones7 minutes ago
Four armed robbers allegedly pounced on a Mukuru outlet in Karoi recently and went away with US$2 000 and ZAR 9 400.00 cash. The suspects also robbed five Mukuru customers of their cellphones.
In a statement on X (Twitter), ZRP said the robbery incident occurred at the Mukuru booth housed at Muzeziwa General Dealer Shop, Chitindiva Business Centre in Karoi. Police said:
Police in Karoi are investigating a case of armed robbery which occurred at Muzeziwa General Dealer shop, Chitindiva Business Centre.Feedback
Four unknown suspects armed with a pistol pounced at a Mukuru money transfer booth situated in the shop before stealing a cellphone and a cash box with US$ 2 909.00 as well as ZAR 9 400.00 cash.
The suspects went on to steal five cellphones from customers before driving away in their getaway car, a silver Hyundai vehicle. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.
