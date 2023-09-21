"Genius" Zimbabwean Student Arrested For Overstaying In Zambia Freed

He appealed for financial help before being released with the support of Good Samaritans.

Lungu’s aunt, Samantha Simasiku, who is based in Zambia, was quoted by H-Metro as saying that the young man was released with the support of well-wishers. She said:

l have been pushing for Mike to be released prayerfully. Many thanks to all the well-wishers and helpers who carried the burden off my shoulders and came through for the young man, God bless you.

Lungu entered Zambia on March 29 and got a 30-day non-extendable business visitor.

His visa expired on April 28 but he stayed up to September 5.

Lungu was arrested at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport as he sought to leave the country and travel back to Zimbabwe.

He had just completed short courses in Zambia.

He was ordered to pay a fine of US$500 or risk being jailed before being deported.

A recent report claimed that an estimated 10 000 young Zimbabweans are reportedly enrolled at Zambian colleges and universities.

Parents and students who spoke to The Mirror claimed that Zambian universities are generally cheaper and fees are paid in the local currency which is stable, unlike the Zimbabwe dollar.

In Zambia, fees start from as little as $300 per semester and the quality of education on offer is reported to be higher than what is offered in Zimbabwe.

Moreover, some students said Zimbabwean universities’s primary focus is no longer on providing quality education but on making money. Some of the popular institutions in Zambia are Africa University, Cavendish University (Lusaka), Central African Baptist University, Chreso University, Copperstone University, Eden University, Gideon Robert University, Information and Communications University (ICU), Lusaka Apex Medical University, Management College of Southern Africa (MANCOSA) (Lusaka), Rusangu University, South Valley University, St. Bonaventure University, Texila American University Zambia, UNICAF University, University of Lusaka, Victoria Falls University of Technology (VFU), Zambia Catholic University and Zambian Open University

