Mnangagwa Meets SADC Leaders On Sidelines Of UN General Assembly

Mnangagwa Meets SADC Leaders On Sidelines Of UN General Assembly5 minutes ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been meeting southern African heads of state who are currently at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78) in New York.
This is the first time he has had direct conversations with some of the SADC leaders since he was declared the winner of the disputed presidential election held on 23 and 23 August.
Mnangagwa was sworn in for a second a final term a week after the election results, and only three heads of state from the SADC – the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Felix Tshisekedi, Mozambique’s Filipe Nyusi and South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa – attended the ceremony.
According to government spokesperson Ndavaningi Mangwana, Mnangagwa held meetings with Ramaphosa, Nyusi, and SADC chair, Angolan President João Lourenço, on Wednesday. Said Mangwana:
This afternoon, His Excellency President @edmnangagwa held bilateral talks with his Mozambican counterpart, His Excellency President @FNyusi.
Zimbabwe and Mozambique enjoy close fraternal ties which go back a long time ago before Africa had been carved into small countries. Moza played a critical role during Zimbabwe’s War of Liberation.
Mangwana also revealed that Mnangagwa and Ramaphosa held bilateral talks in New York on Wednesday. He said:
Their Excellencies President @edmnangagwa and President @CyrilRamaphosa held bilateral talks on the sidelines of #UNGA78.
Zimbabwe enjoys good sisterly relations with her neighbors as well as other far-flung countries.
Her Foreign Policy is underpinned by the philosophy of being a friend to all and an enemy to none.
Mnangagwa held another Meeting with Lourenço late on Wednesday afternoon, according to Mnangagwa.
Mangwana said Mnangagwa will also have an audience with Andrew Mitchell, the UK Minister of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.
Mnangagwa had an international relations nightmare after foreign observer missions flagged the 2023 Harmonised Elections as neither free nor fair.
The Zimbabwean leader is set to address the UN General Assembly any time between 3 PM and 3.45 PM on Thursday.
More: Pindula News