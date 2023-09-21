Mnangagwa Meets SADC Leaders On Sidelines Of UN General Assembly

5 minutes ago

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been meeting southern African heads of state who are currently at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78) in New York.

This is the first time he has had direct conversations with some of the SADC leaders since he was declared the winner of the disputed presidential election held on 23 and 23 August.

Mnangagwa was sworn in for a second a final term a week after the election results, and only three heads of state from the SADC – the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Felix Tshisekedi, Mozambique’s Filipe Nyusi and South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa – attended the ceremony.

