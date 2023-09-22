Cllr Martin Chivhoko (CCC) Elected As Gweru Mayor

The election of the mayor and deputy mayor was presided over by Gweru District Development Coordinator (DDC) Tarisai Mudadigwa.

Chivhoko said the council will prioritise service delivery, and revisit the contracts for Mkoba 21 as it has taken longer than expected, to be completed.

He warned that council management who stand in the way of progress will be fired.

In October 2022, Chivhoko was among three MDC Alliance Gweru urban councillors who were recalled by MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora.

Chivhoko, who was the Ward 4 councillor, Cleopas Shiri (Ward 5), and John Manyundwa (Ward 18), were recalled for reportedly aligning with Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa.

However, media reports at the time claimed that the three councillors were recalled for refusing to agree to the awarding of “Freedom of City Status” of Gweru to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

