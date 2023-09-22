Maimane Accuses Ramaphosa Of Siding With Oppressors After Calling For Lifting Of Sanctions On Zimbabwe

Responding to Ramaphosa’s remarks, Maimane accused the South African leader of siding with the oppressor. He said:

You are on the wrong side of history and are hurting both South Africans and Zimbabweans by supporting this dictator. You have chosen to stand with the oppressor. South Africa pays the price for the dictatorship in Zimbabwe. We pay in healthcare, in housing and social services.

Hundreds of thousands, probably millions of Zimbabweans, have migrated to South Africa over the past two decades in search of greener pastures after Zimbabwe’s economic collapse.

The Zimbabweans who migrated to South Africa are accused of overburdening the country’s social services.

Some of the illegal migrants have resorted to occupying abandoned buildings and engaging in street hawking.

