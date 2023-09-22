Man (29) Found Dead At Girlfriend's Flat

On the 20th of September 2023 at around 4 PM, the now deceased arrived at his girlfriend’s, a female adult aged 25 years residential place, house in Bulawayo CBD for a sleepover and appeared drunk. His girlfriend prepared supper and after eating she spread the blankets on the floor where she slept with the now deceased.

Inspector Ncube said that at around 9 AM on 21 September 2023, the girlfriend went to work, leaving Nyoni still under the blankets playing games on his cellphone. He said:

Whilst she was at work, the girlfriend phoned the now deceased several times, but he was neither answering his phone nor replying to the text messages. She then went back home at around 3 pm and found the door of her bedroom partially closed and when she got inside, she found the now deceased still lying on the floor facing downwards.

Inspector Ncube said the girlfriend tried to wake him up but realised that his body was lifeless. He said:

A police report was then made. The now-deceased had no visible injuries. Information obtained was that the now-deceased had a history of being attacked by epilepsy but had never been attended to by a medical doctor.

Nyoni’s body was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

Inspector Ncube urged members of the public to seek medical attention if they are not feeling well.

