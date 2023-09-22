Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
HomeFootball

PSL 2023 Matchday 23 Fixtures, Football Returns To Harare As DeMbare Host Makepekepe

5 minutes ago
Fri, 22 Sep 2023 07:54:12 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
PSL 2023 Matchday 23 Fixtures, Football Returns To Harare As DeMbare Host Makepekepe

Dynamos host cross-town rivals CAPS United this Sunday in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match set for the National Sports Stadium.

The match also marks the return of premiership football to Harare since June when the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) barred the PSL from using the stadium due to overuse.

In other PSL Matchday 24 fixtures lined up for this weekend, log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars are away at ZPC Kariba on Saturday while defending champions FC Platinum host Herentals College at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane also on Saturday.

The matches between FC Platinum and Herentals College, and the Harare derby pitting Dynamos versus CAPS United will be screened on ZTN Prime (DStv Channel 294).

See the full Matchday 24 fixtures below:

Saturday, 23 September 2023

Greenfuel vs Simba Bhora (Greenfuel Stadium)

FC Platinum vs Herentals College (Mandava Stadium)

Chicken Inn vs Triangle United (Luveve Stadium)

Yadah vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Baobab Stadium)

ZPC Kariba vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (Nyamhunga Stadium)

Sheasham vs Cranborne Bullets (Bata Stadium)

Sunday, 24 September 2023

Black Rhinos vs Manica Diamonds

Hwange vs Highlanders (Colliery Stadium)

Dynamos vs CAPS United (National Sports Stadium)

All matches kick off at 3 PM Central African Time.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Premier Soccer League

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback