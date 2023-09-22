PSL 2023 Matchday 23 Fixtures, Football Returns To Harare As DeMbare Host Makepekepe

PSL 2023 Matchday 23 Fixtures, Football Returns To Harare As DeMbare Host Makepekepe5 minutes ago
Dynamos host cross-town rivals CAPS United this Sunday in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match set for the National Sports Stadium.
The match also marks the return of premiership football to Harare since June when the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) barred the PSL from using the stadium due to overuse.
In other PSL Matchday 24 fixtures lined up for this weekend, log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars are away at ZPC Kariba on Saturday while defending champions FC Platinum host Herentals College at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane also on Saturday.
The matches between FC Platinum and Herentals College, and the Harare derby pitting Dynamos versus CAPS United will be screened on ZTN Prime (DStv Channel 294).
See the full Matchday 24 fixtures below:
Saturday, 23 September 2023
Greenfuel vs Simba Bhora (Greenfuel Stadium)
FC Platinum vs Herentals College (Mandava Stadium)
Chicken Inn vs Triangle United (Luveve Stadium)
Yadah vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Baobab Stadium)
ZPC Kariba vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (Nyamhunga Stadium)
Sheasham vs Cranborne Bullets (Bata Stadium)
Sunday, 24 September 2023
Black Rhinos vs Manica Diamonds
Hwange vs Highlanders (Colliery Stadium)
Dynamos vs CAPS United (National Sports Stadium)
All matches kick off at 3 PM Central African Time.
More: Pindula News