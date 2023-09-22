PSL 2023 Matchday 23 Fixtures, Football Returns To Harare As DeMbare Host Makepekepe

5 minutes ago

Dynamos host cross-town rivals CAPS United this Sunday in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match set for the National Sports Stadium.

The match also marks the return of premiership football to Harare since June when the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) barred the PSL from using the stadium due to overuse.

In other PSL Matchday 24 fixtures lined up for this weekend, log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars are away at ZPC Kariba on Saturday while defending champions FC Platinum host Herentals College at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane also on Saturday.

