Traditional Healer "Sends Baboons To Collect Debts"

Ndaruza claimed that baboons now frequent his homestead. He said while sleeping, he and his wife hear voices singing outside, shouting that he needed to pay what he owed Sekuru Chihwa. He said:

My father has two sons and we both do not have children. I ended up marrying a second wife, thinking that my first wife could not conceive. She went through so many miscarriages.

When I decided to consult Sekuru Chihwa, my brother refused to do so citing his religious beliefs.

Sekuru Chihwa told me that the person who was causing our problems would fall ill when my wife conceived. This came to pass as my father fell ill as soon as my wife became pregnant; he is still bedridden as we speak.

Sekuru Chihwa charged me US$150 for his services. I was supposed to pay it over two months. However, I failed to do so because I lost my job a month after consulting Sekuru Chihwa.

Months later when I raised the money, I went back to Sekuru Chihwa and tried to reason with him to accept my payment, but he refused, arguing that the time that his ancestors had given me had lapsed.

Sekuru Chihwa told me that I would have frequent baboon visits at my homestead. At times, one baboon comes but at times, it will be the whole troop.

These unusual visitors sit in my yard and demand the money I owe Sekuru Chihwa. When it happened for the first time, I rushed to Sekuru Chihwa with US$200, but he refused to accept it.

The baboons come to my homestead once a week in broad daylight and at night we hear voices of people singing that I should pay what I owe them.

I do not know how far Sekuru Chihwa will take this. I fear that my wife or the child she is carrying might not make it because the baboons and voices claim that they will take back what belongs to them, which in this case is the pregnancy.