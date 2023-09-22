Two Robbers Hit Mukuru Outlet In Bulawayo And Get Away With US$10 000

Two Robbers Hit Mukuru Outlet In Bulawayo And Get Away With US$10 0006 minutes ago
Two armed robbers allegedly raided a Mukuru outlet in Entumbane, Bulawayo, and went away with a safe box containing US$10 000.
The incident occurred around 7 AM at koNhliziyo Shopping Centre.
An eyewitness who preferred anonymity told the Chronicle that the robbers used a silver-coloured vehicle as their get-away car. Said the resident:
The robbers arrived when I was coming from buying my stuff in town, I saw them enter Mlungu General Dealers, and minutes later they came out running with a box and went away. Their car had no licence plate.
A worker from Mlungu Dealers said the armed robbers fired shots at the ground and demanded the safe box containing cash at the Mukuru outlet. She said:
The robbers came in fired shots on the ground and demanded money from the safe box. They took the safe box and fled away in a Silver Honda Fit.
On Thursday, 21 September, Police revealed another armed robbery at a Mukuru outlet in Karoi which occurred recently.
The robbers got away with US$2 000 and ZAR 9 400.00 cash as well cellphones from five Mukuru customers.
The robbery incident occurred at the Mukuru booth housed at Muzeziwa General Dealer Shop, Chitindiva Business Centre in Karoi.
More: Pindula News