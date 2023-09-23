Chamisa Says He's Being Consulted By SADC Leaders On Zimbabwe's Political Deadlock

Chamisa Says He's Being Consulted By SADC Leaders On Zimbabwe's Political Deadlock4 minutes ago
Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC), claimed that he is being consulted by leaders from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) for his opinions on resolving Zimbabwe’s political deadlock after the disputed general election.
Speaking at a CCC provincial council meeting in Chinhoyi, Chamisa maintained that he won the 23-24 August 2023 presidential election despite intimidation tactics used by the ZANU PF-aligned Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ) and other forms of rigging.
Chamisa highlighted that the significant achievement of the recent elections was bringing attention to the problematic nature of conducting elections in Zimbabwe after four decades of contested outcomes. He stated that he had a lengthy video conference call with SADC officials who sought his proposals for resolving the political impasse in the country. Chamisa said:
I had a meeting with leaders of SADC asking me how l see things and what should be done because this country now has two governments.
I told SADC that the people of Zimbabwe are clear on what they want and are saying what is called an election is the ability of people to make a decision about who should lead and guide the country, and not the chaos we witnessed here.
The CCC has submitted a dossier to SADC outlining the desired path for the country’s future, and Chamisa expressed optimism that their struggle would ultimately succeed, leading to his inauguration. He urged supporters to be patient as processes to challenge President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration unfold.
After the meeting in Mzari, Chamisa visited Chinhoyi’s Hunyani suburb to honour the late Ward 2 Councillor Patricia Chibaya, who passed away after a brief illness. Chamisa praised Chibaya as an exceptional leader known for her ability to unite people. He expressed deep sadness over her loss and paid his respects to her, acknowledging her qualities of influence, impact, dignity, integrity, and excellence. Chamisa expressed his admiration and respect for her leadership. Councillor Chibaya’s funeral will take place on Saturday at Chemagamba Cemetery.