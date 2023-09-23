Chamisa Says He's Being Consulted By SADC Leaders On Zimbabwe's Political Deadlock

4 minutes ago

Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC), claimed that he is being consulted by leaders from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) for his opinions on resolving Zimbabwe’s political deadlock after the disputed general election.

Speaking at a CCC provincial council meeting in Chinhoyi, Chamisa maintained that he won the 23-24 August 2023 presidential election despite intimidation tactics used by the ZANU PF-aligned Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ) and other forms of rigging.

Chamisa highlighted that the significant achievement of the recent elections was bringing attention to the problematic nature of conducting elections in Zimbabwe after four decades of contested outcomes. He stated that he had a lengthy video conference call with SADC officials who sought his proposals for resolving the political impasse in the country. Chamisa said:

