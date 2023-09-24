President Mnangagwa Rename Sovereign Wealth Fund As Mutapa Investment Fund

5 minutes ago

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has used the Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures Act) to rename the Sovereign Wealth Fund of Zimbabwe as the Mutapa Investment Fund (MIF).

He also transferred the shareholding of 20 state-owned companies to the renamed Mutapa Investment Fund (MIF). The Vesting of Shares of these Companies in the Mutapa Investment Fund was stated under the Fourth Schedule (Section 14 (4)). The companies are:

– Defold Mine (Private) Limited – Reg. No. 6030/2015

– Zimbabwe United Passenger Company Limited – Reg. No. 504/1980

– Kuvimba Mining House (Private) Limited – Reg. No. 13291/2020

– Silo Investments (Private) Limited – Reg. No. 3460/1992

– National Oil Company of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited – Reg. No. 531/1983

– Cold Storage Commission Limited – Reg. No. 716/1995

– Petrotrade (Private) Limited – Reg. No. 5608/2010

– POSB – People’s Own Savings Bank

– NetOne Cellular (Private) Limited – Reg. No. 2225/2000

– National Railways Holding Zimbabwe – Reg. No. 10057/1998

– Tel-One Private Limited – Reg. No. 4658/2000

– Arda Seeds (Private) Limited – Reg. No. 21896/2007

– Zimbabwe Power Company (Private) Limited – Reg. No. 6951/1996

– Powertel Communications (Private) Limited – Reg. No. 5818/1999

– Allied Timbers (Private) Limited – Reg. No. 3964/2000

– Telecel Zimbabwe (Private) Limited – Reg. No. 360/1995

– Air Zimbabwe Private Limited – Reg. No. 10852/1997

– Industrial Development Corporation of Zimbabwe

– Cottco Holdings Limited – Reg. No. 20924/2008

– AFC Limited – Reg. No. 3339/2021

– Hwange Colliery Company Limited – Reg. No. 381/1954

– National Railways of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited – Reg. No. 10057/1998

