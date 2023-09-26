Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
HomeGeneral

Bus Conductor Dies After Getting Hooked Off Moving Bus By A Telephone Line

3 minutes ago
Tue, 26 Sep 2023 12:16:58 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Bus Conductor Dies After Getting Hooked Off Moving Bus By A Telephone Line

A bus loader fell from the roof of a moving bus after he hit telecommunications lines while packing bags on the carrier.

Nannick Sibanda (33) from Lobengula area in Bulawayo got hooked by a TelOne line and fell off the bus roof before hitting the ground headlong resulting in his death.

ZRP spokeswoman in Matabeleland South Province Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident to the Chronicle which occurred on September 25 at around 2 PM. She said:

I can confirm that we recorded a fatal accident where a bus loader died after falling off the roof of the bus.

The bus was travelling along the Gwanda-Manama Road headed for the Manama area while Nannick Sibanda was on top of the carrier organising bags.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?

Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.

Click here to apply

He got hooked by a TelOne line and he fell off the roof of the bus and landed on the ground.

He sustained serious head injuries and he was ferried to Gwanda Provincial Hospital where he died upon admission.

Inspector Mangena urged drivers to ensure passengers are safe before moving their vehicles.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Bus Conductor

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback