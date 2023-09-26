Bus Conductor Dies After Getting Hooked Off Moving Bus By A Telephone Line

3 minutes ago

A bus loader fell from the roof of a moving bus after he hit telecommunications lines while packing bags on the carrier.

Nannick Sibanda (33) from Lobengula area in Bulawayo got hooked by a TelOne line and fell off the bus roof before hitting the ground headlong resulting in his death.

ZRP spokeswoman in Matabeleland South Province Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident to the Chronicle which occurred on September 25 at around 2 PM. She said:

