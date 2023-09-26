Bus Conductor Dies After Getting Hooked Off Moving Bus By A Telephone Line

Bus Conductor Dies After Getting Hooked Off Moving Bus By A Telephone Line3 minutes ago
A bus loader fell from the roof of a moving bus after he hit telecommunications lines while packing bags on the carrier.
Nannick Sibanda (33) from Lobengula area in Bulawayo got hooked by a TelOne line and fell off the bus roof before hitting the ground headlong resulting in his death.
ZRP spokeswoman in Matabeleland South Province Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident to the Chronicle which occurred on September 25 at around 2 PM. She said:
I can confirm that we recorded a fatal accident where a bus loader died after falling off the roof of the bus.
The bus was travelling along the Gwanda-Manama Road headed for the Manama area while Nannick Sibanda was on top of the carrier organising bags.
He got hooked by a TelOne line and he fell off the roof of the bus and landed on the ground.
He sustained serious head injuries and he was ferried to Gwanda Provincial Hospital where he died upon admission.
Inspector Mangena urged drivers to ensure passengers are safe before moving their vehicles.
