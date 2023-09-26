Coin Toss Decides Chiredzi Town Council Chairman

Coin Toss Decides Chiredzi Town Council Chairman8 minutes ago
Chiredzi Town Council had to resort to a coin toss to decide the chairman following a deadlock in elections as CCC and ZANU PF have five councillors each who all voted along party lines.
Eventually, CCC’s Roger Chikonye representing Ward 7 won the toss used throughout the Committee elections after several attempts ended in deadlock, reported New Ziana.
Ward 3 Councillor Jameson Charumbira of ZANU PF won the deputy Chairmanship of the Chiredzi Town Council from his rival Philimon Muchaendepi (CCC) after another coin toss.
Ushe Vimbai (ZANU PF) will chair the Finance Committee, while Liberty Macharaga (ZANU PF) will chair the Health and Housing Committee Chair.
The Technical Services Committee will be chaired by Gift Chigidi (CCC) while Sekai Njanjure (ZANU PF) will chair the Audit Committee.
In his acceptance speech, the new chairman said as councillors they should respect those who voted them into office. He said:
As Councillors, we are bound by the Laws of the Government of Zimbabwe to respect the citizens who voted us into power, hence the need to practise political maturity and tolerance as we build the Chiredzi we want, following the Urban Councils Act under the Constitution of Zimbabwe.
My door as the Town Council Chairman will always be open for dialogue with residents, associations and stakeholders.
Chikonye, who was first elected as a councillor in 2018, pledged to work with everyone.
