Coin Toss Decides Chiredzi Town Council Chairman

8 minutes ago

Chiredzi Town Council had to resort to a coin toss to decide the chairman following a deadlock in elections as CCC and ZANU PF have five councillors each who all voted along party lines.

Eventually, CCC’s Roger Chikonye representing Ward 7 won the toss used throughout the Committee elections after several attempts ended in deadlock, reported New Ziana.

Ward 3 Councillor Jameson Charumbira of ZANU PF won the deputy Chairmanship of the Chiredzi Town Council from his rival Philimon Muchaendepi (CCC) after another coin toss.

