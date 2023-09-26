Komichi Pleads With Mnangagwa To Allow Job Sikhala's Release From Prison

Komichi Pleads With Mnangagwa To Allow Job Sikhala's Release From Prison7 minutes ago
MDC-T chairman Morgen Komichi has pleaded with President Emmerson Mnangagwa to “soften his heart” and allow the courts to release jailed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member, Job Sikhala on bail.
Sikhala, who is a former Member of Parliament for St Mary’s and Zengeza West, has been in pretrial detention for over a year.
Speaking after visiting Sikhala at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison where he is incarcerated on Monday, Komichi said:
Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy which allows opposition parties. Opposition members must not be treated like murderers.
Mnangagwa must soften his heart and allow Sikhala to be granted bail so he can go through trial while coming from home.
I am appealing to Mnangagwa to show leadership and let Sikhala get bail.
Sikhala was arrested in June 2022 together with 15 other CCC activists for allegedly inciting public violence.
All the other activists arrested together with Sikhala were granted bail.
In May 2023, Sikhala was found guilty of obstruction of justice. He is now on trial on additional charges of inciting violence and disorderly conduct.
The opposition has condemned Sikhala’s arrest and prolonged detention saying he is being persecuted for his political convictions.
