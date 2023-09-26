Komichi Pleads With Mnangagwa To Allow Job Sikhala's Release From Prison

7 minutes ago

MDC-T chairman Morgen Komichi has pleaded with President Emmerson Mnangagwa to “soften his heart” and allow the courts to release jailed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member, Job Sikhala on bail.

Sikhala, who is a former Member of Parliament for St Mary’s and Zengeza West, has been in pretrial detention for over a year.

Speaking after visiting Sikhala at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison where he is incarcerated on Monday, Komichi said:

