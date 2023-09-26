Met Department Warns Of Lightning Strikes And Thunder This Week

Met Department Warns Of Lightning Strikes And Thunder This Week5 minutes ago
The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has forecasted isolated lightning trikes and light showers, drizzle, and moderate winds in some parts of the country from Tuesday, 26 September to Friday, 29 September 2023.
In a weather advisory issued on Monday, 25 September in conjunction with the Department of Civil Protection, the Met Department said Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Masvingo and Manicaland provinces and southern districts of Midlands Province will experience lightning strikes and thunder in the coming days.
The MSD has advised members of the public to stay indoors when thunder roars to be safe from lightning strikes. It said:
When thunder roars, it is best to be indoors, do not seek shelter under trees or near polls or pylons. Try to find an earthed building [most council-approved houses and buildings are less affected by lightning due to the earthwire that runs through them]. If unable to find shelter, crouch as low as possible and as far as possible from livestock.
In a separate daily weather update, the MSD said farmers who depend on rain-fed agriculture should not plant their fields as it is too early to do so. Said the Met Department:
It is still too early to start planting if one is fully dependent on rainfall for germination and growth. For better advice please consult your local Agritex Officer.
