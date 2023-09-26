Met Department Warns Of Lightning Strikes And Thunder This Week

5 minutes ago

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has forecasted isolated lightning trikes and light showers, drizzle, and moderate winds in some parts of the country from Tuesday, 26 September to Friday, 29 September 2023.

In a weather advisory issued on Monday, 25 September in conjunction with the Department of Civil Protection, the Met Department said Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Masvingo and Manicaland provinces and southern districts of Midlands Province will experience lightning strikes and thunder in the coming days.

The MSD has advised members of the public to stay indoors when thunder roars to be safe from lightning strikes. It said:

