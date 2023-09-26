Mnangagwa Appoints Martin Rushwaya As Chief Secretary To President And Cabinet

7 minutes ago

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Martin Rushwaya as the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet following Misheck Sibanda’s retirement.

Mnangagwa announced Rushwaya’s appointment on Tuesday, 26 September, when he addressed the first cabinet meeting following the disputed 23 August Harmonised Elections.

Prior to his latest appointment, Rushwaya was the Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet responsible for administration, finance and human resources.

