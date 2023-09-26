Mnangagwa Appoints Martin Rushwaya As Chief Secretary To President And Cabinet

Mnangagwa Appoints Martin Rushwaya As Chief Secretary To President And Cabinet7 minutes ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Martin Rushwaya as the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet following Misheck Sibanda’s retirement.
Mnangagwa announced Rushwaya’s appointment on Tuesday, 26 September, when he addressed the first cabinet meeting following the disputed 23 August Harmonised Elections.
Prior to his latest appointment, Rushwaya was the Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet responsible for administration, finance and human resources.
Rushwaya is related to Mnangagwa, according to a report by The Herald on 26 January 2019.
The report said Mnangagwa was related to Rushwaya’s mother, Gogo Mary Rushwaya, who died at the Avenues Clinic in Harare on 25 January 2019.
The report also stated that the Zimbabwe Miners Federation president, Henrietta Rushwaya, was a niece of Gogo Mary Rushwaya.
Mnangagwa has been criticised for appointing his relatives, clansmen and “cronies’ to key government positions since his re-election for his second and final term in elections held last month.
He appointed his son, Kudakwashe David, as the Deputy Finance Minister as well as his nephew, Tongai, as the Deputy Tourism Minister.
More: Pindula News