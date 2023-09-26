Mukonori Implores Mnangagwa, Chamisa To "Sit Down" And Talk

The one who says I am not satisfied and I believe the elections were not free and fair should also have the courage, it takes courage for someone to say let us sit down and discuss, it takes wisdom, courage is wisdom. It is essential for the two to sit down and discuss. Discussions are more difficult than toy-toying on the streets and it will get people killed. Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply They (discussions) are more difficult because they require thinking and it is an exercise that has no textbook and thinking requires someone who has to know how to think.

In 2018, the military shot dead six people in central Harare when MDC Alliance supporters took to the streets in protest of what they considered ZEC’s delay in announcing the results of the presidential election.

Meanwhile, Mukonori stated that it is not too late for Mnangagwa and Chamisa to engage in meaningful dialogue. He said:

We need that humility. It is only a lawyer who is called an educated person but there has to be a display to say indeed we are learned and therefore let us sit down and discuss. I believe it is necessary, it is not too late to request the two sides, the winner and loser to say please can you sit down and discuss. There is a need for serious discussion.

The SADC Election Observer Mission (SEOM) on Zimbabwe’s 2023 Harmonised Elections and other foreign observers said that the polls did not meet regional and international benchmarks to be deemed free and fair.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa last week said SADC Heads of State will debate the contents of the SEOM’s final report and also hear representations from Zimbabwe as well as the SEOM.

