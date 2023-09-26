Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
HomeFootball

Warriors Squad Set To Leave For Botswana On 27 September

6 minutes ago
Tue, 26 Sep 2023 15:25:54 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Warriors Squad Set To Leave For Botswana On 27 September

A 20-man Warriors squad composed of local-based players is in camp ahead of the invitational match to celebrate Botswana’s Independence Day on 30 September.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) said the squad will leave the country for Botswana on Wednesday morning.

The match will be the first for Brazilian national Baltemar José de Oliveira Brito as Warriors head coach.

Brito was recently appointed Warriors head coach by the ZIFA Normalisation Committee until June 2024.

Jose Mourinho’s former assistant will be assisted by Bongani Mafu and Genesis Mangombe.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?

Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.

Click here to apply

See the full squad below:

GOALKEEPERS

Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

DEFENDERS

Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Farai Banda (Manica Diamonds), Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn)

MIDFIELDERS

Brighton Manhire (Highlanders), Shepard Mhlanga (Chicken Inn), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Tanaka Shandirwa (Dynamos), Mthokozisi Msebe (Bulawayo Chiefs), Donald Mudadi (Dynamos), Davison Marowa (Herentals), Walter Musona (FC Platinum) Tinotenda Benza (Herentals)

FORWARDS

William Manondo (Caps United), Fortune Binzi (Manica Diamonds), Obriel Chirinda (Bulawayo Chiefs).

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

WarriorsThe Warriors

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback