Warriors Squad Set To Leave For Botswana On 27 September

6 minutes ago

A 20-man Warriors squad composed of local-based players is in camp ahead of the invitational match to celebrate Botswana’s Independence Day on 30 September.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) said the squad will leave the country for Botswana on Wednesday morning.

The match will be the first for Brazilian national Baltemar José de Oliveira Brito as Warriors head coach.

