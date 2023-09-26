Warriors Squad Set To Leave For Botswana On 27 September

Warriors Squad Set To Leave For Botswana On 27 September6 minutes ago
A 20-man Warriors squad composed of local-based players is in camp ahead of the invitational match to celebrate Botswana’s Independence Day on 30 September.
In a statement, the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) said the squad will leave the country for Botswana on Wednesday morning.
The match will be the first for Brazilian national Baltemar José de Oliveira Brito as Warriors head coach.
Brito was recently appointed Warriors head coach by the ZIFA Normalisation Committee until June 2024.
Jose Mourinho’s former assistant will be assisted by Bongani Mafu and Genesis Mangombe.
Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?
Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.
See the full squad below:
GOALKEEPERS
Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)
DEFENDERS
Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Farai Banda (Manica Diamonds), Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn)
MIDFIELDERS
Brighton Manhire (Highlanders), Shepard Mhlanga (Chicken Inn), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Tanaka Shandirwa (Dynamos), Mthokozisi Msebe (Bulawayo Chiefs), Donald Mudadi (Dynamos), Davison Marowa (Herentals), Walter Musona (FC Platinum) Tinotenda Benza (Herentals)
FORWARDS
William Manondo (Caps United), Fortune Binzi (Manica Diamonds), Obriel Chirinda (Bulawayo Chiefs).
More: Pindula News