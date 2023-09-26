Zimbabwe To Repeal Four Outdated Laws

Zimbabwe To Repeal Four Outdated Laws6 minutes ago
The Government is planning to repeal four laws that it says have become obsolete.
Addressing the media this Tuesday, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Jenfan Muswere said the laws will be deleted from the statute books. He said:
The nation is being informed of the recommendation to repeal the Fredrick Clayton Trust Act [ Chapter 17:02], Service of Documents(Telegraph) Act [Chapter 8:13], Settled Estates Leasing Act [Chapter 20:19] and War Marriages Validation Act [Chapter 5:15] was borne out of the realisation that these laws have become obsolete and should be deleted from the statute books.Feedback
The Frederick Clayton Trust Act was among several laws that President Emmerson Mnangagwa reserved to his office in 2018 in his announced fight against corruption.
More: Pindula News
Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?
Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals