CAF Inspects Rufaro Stadium, National Sports Stadium

Knipp who was accompanied by members of the FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee (NC) Sikhumbuzo Ndebele, Rosemary Mugadza and the FIFA Forward Manager Kudzai Chitima inspected the sporting facilities Thursday and Friday.

A report is expected to be presented to the association in due course.

The two stadiums were banned from hosting international matches after failing to meet CAF requirements.

Previously, CAF said bucket seats made of an unbreakable and non-flammable material should be installed at the National Sports Stadium.

The stadium owners are also required to install a functional Venue Operations Centre (VOC) with a good overview of the stadium equipped with CCTV monitors.

The VOC should have an override capability over the public address system in case of emergency announcements.

CAF said the stadium should be equipped with modern electronic turnstiles and automated systems.

