Fire Destroys Citrus Trees At Kasukuwere's Farm In Mazowe

Against all legal efforts to remove the invader, the ZRP has refused to enforce an HC order.

For now, we are yet to ascertain the motive behind this arson attack.

Speaking to ZimLive from South Africa where he lives in exile, the former ZANU PF Political Commissar claimed the “arson attack” was part of efforts to drive him out of the farm. He said:

Seventy hectares have been completely destroyed and the infrastructure, including an irrigation system. The land reform has become a curse. The cruelty we are experiencing is beyond comprehension. I never thought one’s country and those you have worked with in life can go to this extent.

Kasukuwere’s farm was seized by the government and allocated to a Mashonaland Central war veterans’ leader Ephanos Mudzimunye.

The High Court ordered Mudzimunye to leave the farm, but he refused, claiming that he was allocated the land by the late Lands, Agriculture, Water, and Rural Resettlement minister, Perrance Shiri.

More: Pindula News

