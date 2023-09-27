Harare Magistrate Dismisses Sikhala’s Application For Discharge

Dzuda said the prosecution had a strong case and the two should proceed with their defense case.

Sikhala’s lawyer, Jeremiah Bamu, told reporters that they will appeal Dzuda’s ruling because it was unreasonable. He said:

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

I have instructions to apply for review on the basis that this court made a factual finding that there are inconsistencies. He is now in sixes and sevens trying to figure out how to respond to them in his defense. We therefore seek time to file the review and we intend to have filed it before the end of the week. So perhaps we could have an interim remand for two weeks. Dzuda postponed the matter to October 24 for the continuation of the trial.

Sikhala and Maiko, together with other members of CCC, are accused of disrupting a ZANU PF rally ahead of the March 2022 by-elections.

It is alleged that the accused led a group of CCC supporters to the venue of the rally and pelted ZANU PF supporters with stones.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment