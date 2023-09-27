MRP NEC Says Mqondisi Moyo Is Still Party President

Gumbo said their constitution allowed them to dissolve NEC for poor performance and that they were electing an interim leadership on 01 October this year and holding their national congress in April next year.

However, the MRP spokesperson before the “rebellion”, Velile Moyo, said Gumbo was not even in MRP structures.

Speaking to CITE, Moyo said the NEC had been monitoring Gumbo since December 2022 when he ascribed himself status of an elder in MRP.

Moyo further claimed that Gumbo had left the party three times and on each occasion rushed to social media to settle his scores. He said:

The last time Gumbo was in MRP structures was sometime last year when he was a committee member in the NEC. He left saying the position was too junior for him given that he was a founding member. Around January 2023, Gumbo told his accomplices that by the time Zimbabwe holds its elections in August 2023 he would have ascended to the position of MRP president.

Moyo questioned how Gumbo and a few other party members who numbered 13 could dissolve the whole NEC when they “were not even a fully constituted body.”

He accused Gumbo and his colleagues of lying when they claimed that they had the backing of MRP provincial structures.

Moyo claimed that Gumbo and two other officials namely Matabeleland North Chairperson – Thembisani Mfulongashi Mpofu and party youth chairperson – Chilumbo Mudenda were working with ZANU PF to destabilise MRP. He said:

We are aware that ZANU PF gave them assurance that if NEC takes the matter to court, the courts will rule in their favour. As such the MRP NEC leadership will not waste its time challenging such a useless matter in Zimbabwe courts. We know at the end of the day that ZANU PF would have won.

